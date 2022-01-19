Sentencing held for former school teacher in child porn case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sentencing was held on Wednesday, Jan. 19 for a former charger school teacher who admitted to possessing child pornography. John Wernly used to teach Spanish at the Albuquerque School of Excellence.

In 2016, investigators found dozens of pornographic images of children under the age of 13. Wernly pled guilty to the charges last May and faces up to 21 years in prison.

Wernly’s ex-wife read a statement on Wednesday urging the judge to opt for the maximum sentence. She went on to say that looking back, there were signs of sexual deviance in their marriage that she didn’t report at the time.

Wernly’s attorneys called a doctor and a therapist to the stand saying they feel he has been working hard toward rehabilitation as he has been going to therapy consistently for five years now. The judge said she was sentencing Wernly to 21 years in prison but then mentioned a suspended sentence and that he would have to register as a sex offender.

KRQE News 13 is trying to clarify exactly how much time he will spend behind bars.