ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The sentencing hearing for a Roswell man accused of murdering his wife and four young daughters is underway. Juan Villegas-Hernandez is accused of shooting them to death in their home back in June 2016.

Prosecutors say it was retaliation after learning his wife was going to divorce him. On Friday, he suddenly entered a no-contest plea on all five first-degree murder charges.

KRQE News 13 will provide an update on his sentence.