ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Saravia, the man involved in a road rage incident that left another driver unconscious in 2021, is set for sentencing Monday. Earlier in March he pleaded guilty to charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property.

In October 2021, Saravia was on a motorcycle near Wyoming and Central when he pulled up beside a car and started yelling at the driver. He then pulled a gun and threatened to kill the driver. The driver took off and investigators say Saravia chased after him and shot at his car. When the driver stopped again, Saravia is accused of beating him unconscious before fleeing.

Saravia is facing two years and nine months in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.