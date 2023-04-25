ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man with charges dating back almost nine years is scheduled for sentencing today, Apr. 25. Freddy Granger‘s charges include attempted murder and kidnapping after police say he stabbed a woman nine times at the Mountain View Inn in June of 2014.

In 2015, he took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Granger is also facing an open count of murder for a shooting in May 2022, when police say Granger was given a vehicle, drugs, and cash to kill a man.

Included in Granger’s criminal history is also an accusation of gun and ammo sales to an ATF agent. In 2022 he allegedly sold a rifle, revolver, and 25 rounds of ammunition to an ATF agent outside of the Walmart on San Mateo for $1,500 with plans to sell him more. Granger will be sentenced for the 2014 crime this afternoon.