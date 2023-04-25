ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man with a lengthy criminal history is scheduled for sentencing today, Apr. 25. Sebastian Garcia was sentenced to five years for shooting a man who owed him money in 2019 but he was released in 2021 for good behavior.

However, Garcia violated his parole and was charged with the 2021 murder of Darin Gonzalez. According to police, Garcia shot Gonzalez after an argument at Gonzalez’s apartment.

Garcia took a plea agreement in the case earlier this month. He is scheduled to be sentenced for both cases this afternoon.