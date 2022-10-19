NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Daniel Martinez, the man accused of gunning down an Edgewood gas station employee over less than $50, is expected to be sentenced Thursday. Martinez is charged with shooting and killing Michael Pelkey in 2018 after his accomplice robbed the Smith’s gas station where Pelkey was working.

In all, seven people were involved in planning and carrying out that robbery. The six others have already taken plea deals. Now, Martinez’s attorneys have come to a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in exchange for a sentence of 26 years in federal prison. A judge is set to decide whether to accept the agreement.