Sentencing expected for former teacher who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A sentencing hearing is scheduled for a former charter school teacher who pleads guilty to two counts of child porn charges. John Wernly used to teach Spanish at the Albuquerque School of Excellence.

In 2016, a search warrant on his home resulted in the seizure of dozens of pornographic images of children under 13. The charges were dropped in 2016 but were refiled years later. The charges were dropped in 2016 but were refiled years later. Wernly faces up to 22 years in prison.

