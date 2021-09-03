Sentencing delayed for man charged in fatal 2017 crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sentencing has been delayed for the passenger of a stolen van that struck and killed a mother and daughter. Paul Garcia took a plea deal in the case in exchange for his testimony against the driver Elexus Groves.

Police say in 2017 she was speeding, trying to get away from police in a stolen van while high on meth. She ran a stop sign and hit a car killing 14-year-old Shaylee Boling and her mother Shaunna Arredondo-Boling.

Garcia was facing six years as part of a plea deal on charges of vehicle theft, conspiracy, and leaving the scene of an accident. But with credit for time served, he’ll only face one year and five more months. Because he could now earn good time, it could be as little as half of that.

His attorneys want him to be able to serve that time at the Metropolitan Detention Center, where he’s been instead of being transferred to state prison. The issue has prompted a delay in sentencing.