Sentencing dates set for 2 women charged in Victoria Martens murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sentencing has been finally set for the two women charged in Victoria Martens murder. Victoria was killed, dismembered, and burned in a westside Albuquerque apartment complex in 2016.

Court documents show Victoria’s mother, Michelle Martens, who plead guilty to child abuse resulting in death and tampering with evidence will be sentenced on July 9. She faces up to 12 to 15 years in prison. Jessica Kelley who pleaded no contest to similar charges is set to be sentenced on June 21 and faces 50 years in prison. Kelley’s cousin, Fabian Gonzales is still awaiting trial for his alleged role in the case. He’s accused of dismembering the body and as part of their plea agreements, Martens and Kelley are required to testify against Gonzales.

Their sentencing has been put on hold until Gonzales’ trial, to ensure they complied with their plea deal. The District Attorney’s Office says they will still testify against Gonzales in his trial but they no longer have to wait for that to happen before they can be sentenced.