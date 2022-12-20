ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged with murdering a security guard at an Albuquerque hotel has been ruled competent to stand trial. Donovan Bookout is accused of murdering Daniel “Heath” Mora at the Ambassador Inn last January.

Police say he led them on a chase where they fired at Bookout, but he was not hit. While Bookout’s attorney questioned his competency, a judge ruled him competent to stand trial after an evaluation.

Bookout has a long, violent history. Back in 2015, he was accused of getting violent with his dad when he refused to activate his cell phone, chased his parents with a gun, fled from police, carjacked a woman, and then crashed. He was already a convicted felon at the time.

Judge Brianna Zamora ruled him incompetent to stand trial in that case.