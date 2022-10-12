NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men caught on camera breaking into a home. On October 4, a home security camera captured the two men at work.

One in a blue shirt checks out the place. Once he’s sure it’s empty, he and his buddy start burglarizing it, stealing items that included several guns.

The next day, deputies responded to that same home after someone spotted a truck and horse trailer they didn’t think belonged. That’s when a man wearing a yellow jacket breaks in again, this time by taking off a window.

The security camera clearly shows the man’s face and that he is armed. The sheriff’s office says in both instances, guns were stolen. A Ford truck was spotted during one of the burglaries; in the other case, it was a black or dark blue Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office. Tipsters could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.