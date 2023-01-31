ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a double homicide in southwest Albuquerque. According to the BCSO, deputies were called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW around 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 27. When they arrived two teens were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

One victim, who was 15, was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim, 14, was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital and was listed in critical condition. The 14-year-old was removed from life support Tuesday morning and is now confirmed to be deceased.

BCSO has not released the identity of the victims, however, in a news release they state the teens killed were brothers.

BCSO Violent Crimes and Homicide detectives are investigating the case. Detectives said the suspects fled the area in a dark-colored, four-door sedan. If you have any information to give law enforcement, please email violentcrimes@bernco.gov.