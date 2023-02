ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the two teens charged with murdering an Albuquerque Academy student will remain locked up until trial. Cruz Medina, 16, and 19-year-old Jese Parra are accused of shooting at a house near Pat Hurley Park in December after they were kicked out of a party.

Jada Gonzales, 18, was shot and killed. Tuesday morning, Medina’s attorney waived a pretrial detention hearing, admitting the state would be able to meet its burden. He will be held until trial.