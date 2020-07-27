Second suspect sought in Storrie Lake shooting

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New details are emerging after one of the two suspects was arrested in the shooting of three teens near Storrie Lake State Park last month. One teen died in the incident.

On Friday, 30-year-old Nico Beralla was arrested by New Mexico State Police while authorities are still looking for 28-year-old Roger Tait-Gomez.

A criminal complaint states that on Monday, June 6, NMSP officers arrived at milepost 4 near the state park where a shooting incident occurred that left a 16-year-old girl dead. A 15-year-old boy and another 16-year-old girl also sustained gunshot wounds. The boy had multiple gunshot wounds, one to his right arm, causing substantial damage to the bone and arm. The other 16-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to the back of her head. According to the criminal complaint filed on July 27, she is in critical condition at the University of New Mexico Hosptial.

NMSP says a 17-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were also found at the scene unharmed.

According to the criminal complaint, the victims say they saw an unknown vehicle following them while on the way to Storrie Lake State Park. The group of teens say they continued traveling on NM-518 and attempted to lose the vehicle inside a residential area near the lake, but it kept following them. They say then then stopped to rest on the northbound shoulder of NM-518 near milepost 4 with the intention that the unknown vehicle would pass them. Instead, the vehicle stopped behind them.

The criminal complaint then states that as the teens began to exit the car to investigate why the other vehicle was following them, multiple gunshots were fired towards them. One of the teens not hit by a gunshot saw the unknown vehicle turn around and travel southbound on NM-518.

Surveillance videos in the area helped officers locate the SUV involved. On July 15 officers found the SUV parked near an apartment in Las Vegas, New Mexico. After further research, officers learned that it was registered to a Roger Tait-Gomez.

Each man is charged with an open count of murder, shooting at or from a motor vehicle resulting in great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Barela, is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm or deadly device by a felon.

NMSP says anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tait-Gomez is asked to call the New Mexico State Police in Las Vegas, NM at 505-425-6771 or call 911.

It is unclear if the victims and suspects knew each other.

Related Coverage