Second suspect in Las Cruces kidnapping arrested

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department reports that the man believed to be responsible for the August 20 kidnapping and battery of his ex girlfriend was arrested on Thursday in El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces Police obtained a warrant for 25-year-old Jacob Gonzales after determining probable cause for charges in the case.

The warrant charges Gonzales with one first-degree felony count of kidnapping, one third-degree felony count of aggravated battery against a household member, and a misdemeanor count of interference with communication.

Authorities arrested Gonzales’ cousin, 22-year-old Nathaniel Baca last week for his alleged part in the incident. Baca is charged for one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, a second-degree felony.

Baca was arrested on the morning of August 24, after police say he crashed his vehicle and then led officers on a short foot chase near Delano Drive. On August 20 around 4:30 a.m., Las Cruces Police were dispatched to Memorial Medical Center where a 27-year-old woman was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman told investigators that her ex boyfriend Gonzales and his cousin Baca were armed with a rifle and handgun that they used to threaten her. The men are the accused of forcing the woman into her own vehicle where Gonzales then allegedly beat her.

LCPD say Baca then drove them to an undeveloped area where the suspects forced the woman to remove her clothes and shoes before she was forced into the vehicle’s trunk and driven to an unknown residence before returning to her home. The woman sought medical attention at the hospital after the two suspects left her residence.

Police state Gonzales is expected to be extradited from El Paso to Las Cruces to face charges. Baca remains in custody at the Dona Ana County Detention Center. Both suspects are said to initially be held without bond.

Related Coverage: