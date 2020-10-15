Second suspect connected to murder of Jacqueline Vigil set free

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man connected to the high-profile murder of an Albuquerque mother has been released from jail. Jacqueline Vigil, the mother of two State Police officers was killed in the driveway of her westside home last year.

Investigators say 30-year-old Paul Morales-Ramos is a friend of the accused gunman, Luis Talamantes Romero. Ramos is accused of cleaning and swapping out parts on a Jeep that was used in Vigil’s killing.

He is not charged in Vigil’s murder but was arrested last week for drugs. Judge Victor Valdez released Ramos on his own recognizance while he awaits trial in that case.

Judge Valdez says that’s because he doesn’t have a prior criminal history.

