Second suspect connected to murder of Jackie Vigil arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man connected to the murder of an Albuquerque mother in her driveway has been arrested on federal drug charges. According to court documents, Paul Morales-Ramos, 30, cleaned and swapped out parts on the Jeep, that was used in the killing of Jacqueline Vigil last year. Investigators say he was a friend of the accused triggerman Luis Talamantes Romero. Both men are being held behind bars on federal charges but so far, no one has actually been charged in the murder itself.
Related Coverage
- Husband of Jackie Vigil speaks at RNC
- Suspect named in murder of Albuquerque woman shot in driveway
- Pres. Trump: 35 agents coming to Albuquerque for ‘Operation Legend,’ millions in funds available for BCSO, APD
- New Mexico State Police officers honor their mother, killed in her own driveway
- APD addresses homicide numbers after woman killed in driveway