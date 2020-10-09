Second suspect connected to murder of Jackie Vigil arrested

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man connected to the murder of an Albuquerque mother in her driveway has been arrested on federal drug charges. According to court documents, Paul Morales-Ramos, 30, cleaned and swapped out parts on the Jeep, that was used in the killing of Jacqueline Vigil last year. Investigators say he was a friend of the accused triggerman Luis Talamantes Romero. Both men are being held behind bars on federal charges but so far, no one has actually been charged in the murder itself.

Related Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss