ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A second suspect is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting outside of Canvas Artistry in 2022. The Albuquerque Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Alejandro Barton who is already serving time on a drug charge.

According to a criminal complaint, Barton and Isaac Martinez got into a fight with Jonathan Garza outside the bar near Central and First in 2022. Witnesses told detectives that Martinez shot Garza killing him before escaping in a maroon Jeep that police discovered was owned by Barton. Both suspects also posted photos of themselves with a distinct gun that police believe Martinez used to kill Garza.

Barton is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He made his first appearance on Thursday. The state has filed for pretrial detention.