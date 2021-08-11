Second suspect arrested in murder of man found in Santa Fe Co.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A second suspect has been arrested in the murder of a young man whose body was found, naked and mutilated in a remote area of Santa Fe County. Ruben Mendez, 19, was found in March in an area known as Camel Tracks outside Santa Fe. Witnesses told the sheriff’s office he had stolen drugs belonging to the cartel.

Wednesday, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department announced, Marlio Araica has been arrested for the murder. Investigators say he and another man, Ronnie Trujillo, lured Mendez into a car where Araica stabbed him. Trujillo was arrested last week.