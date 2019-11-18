Second suspect arrested in murder of man discovered on Parajito Mesa

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the teens connected to the murder of a man has been arrested.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered the body of 30-year-old Ivan Bocanegra in a truck on the Parajito Mesa in September of 2018. Investigators say Bocanegra was threatened at gunpoint before he was beaten to death.

Christopher Herrera was arrested and later pleaded no contest to conspiracy and tampering with evidence. Jonathan Herrera has been on the run ever since and was finally taken into custody in El Paso, Texas this week.

Herrera is now at the Metropolitan Detention Center and faces charges including first-degree murder.