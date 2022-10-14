SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested a suspect in a shooting from September that left five people injured at a birthday party. They say 20-year-old Eddial Cuevas pulled a gun, hit a person with the gun, and pointed it at another person who fled. He’s been charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police arrested 20-year-old Johnathan Romero in September for his role in the shooting as well. They say he fired into a large group of people at the party. The shooting is still under investigation.