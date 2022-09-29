NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A second jail guard has been arrested after a drug raid at Chaves County jail. Thursday night Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington announced the arrest of corrections officer Joe Samora. It comes after last Friday’s search of the jail which the sheriff says turned up evidence guards were smuggling in drugs for inmates.

Officer Esmerelda Velasco was the first to be arrested last week. The jail confirmed she is no longer employed there following the arrest. The two are charged with trafficking and providing drugs to inmates. Sheriff Herrington says more arrests could be coming.