Second brother convicted of murder in triple homicide near Dixon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The second of two brothers has been convicted in the slaying of three people in northern New Mexico. Last week, a jury found Roger Gage guilty on three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of April Browne, Kieran Guillemin and Abraham Martinez.

The three were found shot to death in 2018 at a home near Dixon, north of Espanola, in what investigators believe may have started as a drug-related burglary. Gage and his brother, John Powell, were seen on security camera committing those murders. Powell was convicted on the same charges last year. Both brothers are due to be sentenced next month.