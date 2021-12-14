Second arrest made in downtown July murder of Albuquerque teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has made another arrest in the downtown murder of a teen believed to be a case of mistaken identity. Trevonte Robbins, 19, was shot and killed in July near Central and Fourth Street.

According to APD, Asad Moody and two others opened fire, thinking they were shooting at someone who had beaten up Moody a few days earlier. The attackers had the same hairstyle as Robbins. The shooting also wounded Robbins’ friend and shattered the windshield of an APD officer’s patrol unit.

Isney LaFirme who was arrested on Wednesday is accused of helping the three plan the shooting. Moody turned himself in last month on murder charges. Police are still looking for the other two charged in the shooting, Darryus Chavez and Jonathan Martinez.