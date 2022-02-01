ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say as a teen he terrorized the city, linked to a dangerous gang, committing crime after crime even killing a family’s dog. Now, an adult, Sabastian Garcia is in trouble again, this time for murder, something one of his victims predicted.

“It’s scary and it appears he has no sanctity for life, for any kind, he did not hesitate and took my dog’s life. He’s not hesitating when others walk in on his criminal behaviors and eventually it’s going to be some person dying,” said Cristelle Johnson.

Johnson knows firsthand how dangerous Sebastian Garcia can be. In 2016, the then 16-year-old Garcia broke into Johnson’s home and shot and killed her Great Dane, Moose. “She was a family dog, I want the person who did this to be found and prosecuted to the highest extent of the law,” said Johnson.

Police tied Garcia to a dangerous gang connected to a deadly drive-by shooting and an armed carjacking that led to a police chase. He was released from juvenile custody two years later.

Police say Garcia shot and injured a man who owed him $100. When police found him, he was in a car stolen during a carjacking. In 2019, Garcia was sentenced to five years in prison for that case, but with good time, he was released in July 2021. “I definitely think that if the justice system was fair that he would still be in jail I think that if he would have been punished right he wouldn’t have been able to be on the streets,” added Johnson.

Johnson says she’s not surprised the now 22-year-old Garcia has been arrested for murder. Twenty-one-year-old Darin Gonzales was found shot to death multiple times in his apartment near Carlisle and Candelaria in December.

The DA’s office says Garcia had violated his probation in October and there was a warrant for his arrest at the time. Police say Garcia knew he was wanted and called Gonzales to borrow a gun, but the two men got into an argument and Garcia says he shot Gonzales before Gonzales could shoot him.

Garcia was arrested and faced a judge on Tuesday. “I am going to order that you continue to be held without bond pending your hearing in district court.”

Johnson hopes this time around, Garcia will stay locked up. “I think that if they let him out one other time there will be more victims this young man has no care about what happened to him in the daughter so he has nothing to lose so it’s the public and his victim show have everything to lose,” said Johnson.

The District Attorney’s office negotiated a plea deal in the attempted murder case and argued for the maximum of six years in prison. The judge sentenced Garcia to five years with good time. He was released after two years.