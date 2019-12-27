Closings & Delays
Search warrant reveals more details of Christmas day murder-suicide

RIO RANCHO, NM (KRQE) – A search warrant is shedding new light on the discovery of a family of four dead inside their Rio Rancho home Christmas night. 

Relatives went to check on the Velasquez family Christmas morning and found the bodies of Carlos and Marilyn Velasquez along with their sons Roberto and Adrian. According to the warrant, both sons were found in their beds.

Marilyn was found at the foot of her younger son’s bed, and Carlos was found nearby with a gun underneath his body. The search warrant also states Carlos suffered from PTSD and the couple was filing for divorce.

A GoFundMe page was set up on Thursday to cover funeral expenses for Marilyn and the sons. Carlos was noticeably absent.

