NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new search warrant filed in New Mexico courts reveals a Santa Fe Police officer claims the alleged kidnapping victim involved in a deadly crash Wednesday was the only person the officer saw in the car that police were pursing. The crash resulted in the death of a Santa Fe Police officer and an innocent driver who wasn’t involved in the chase.

According to a the search warrant obtained by KRQE News 13, New Mexico State Police investigators are now seeking the DNA and other evidence from the woman who alleged she had been kidnapped. The woman identified in that search warrant is named Jeannine Jaramillo.

On Wednesday, Santa Fe Police responded to a reported kidnapping at the Rancho Vizcaya Apartments off Sawmill Road. Police said a man armed with a knife took a vehicle with a woman still inside. Santa Fe Police say when they tried to stop the white Chevy Malibu, the car sped off, eventually driving on to I-25 south. against oncoming traffic.

During the pursuit, the white car eventually crossed into a dirt median, into northbound traffic lanes, still driving the wrong way, against traffic. According to the search warrant, a Santa Fe Police officer said the car was driving about 90 miles per hour.

Santa Fe Police Officer Robert Duran was killed in the crash, along with retired Las Vegas firefighter Frank Lovato.

According to the newly filed search warrant, a Santa Fe Police officer told investigators the only person seen in the white car was a woman identified as Jeannine Jaramillo. Following the crash. the officer says Jaramillo got out of the car, emerging from the driver’s side of the vehicle. The officer told investigators he did not see anyone else get out of the car.

Wednesday night, Santa Fe Police reported the woman that emerged from the car was a kidnapping victim who was being held at knifepoint. During a news conference Wednesday, Santa Fe Police Deputy Chief Paul Joye said, “[the woman] was transported to a local hospital and she’s still being investigated and interviewed by officers.”

Police say the woman, Jaramillo, gave a description of the man who had allegedly kidnapped her. She described that male suspect as wearing a red shirt, black jacket, and black pants.

Court records show a woman with the same name, Jeannine Jaramillo, has a long criminal history in New Mexico. KRQE News 13 has asked investigators if the two Jaramillos are actually the same person, however, police have not confirmed a connection at this point.

New Mexico State Police has only said it is continuing to investigate the crash. On Thursday, the department said it, “does not believe that there is an ongoing threat to the public” in relation to the crash.

According to court records, a woman by the name of Jeannie Jaramillo was involved in a chase with Cibola County deputies in September 2021. Again, that woman is not confirmed to be the same Jeannine Jaramillo named in the search warrant tied to the Santa Fe crash.

In the Cibola County case, court records show Jaramillo claimed a man was holding her against her will. She also gave deputies a description of a suspect with a red shirt, black jacket, and black pants, the same description of the suspect in the Santa Fe crash. However, deputies say there is no evidence anyone else was in the car in this case.

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this article with more information when it becomes available.