SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County deputies are searching for a man they say had tens of thousands of fentanyl pills in his home. Deputies say they executed a search warrant at Hector Gabriel Rascon’s home and say they found 36,000 fentanyl pills, a half-pound of cocaine, a gun, and cash.

Rascon was not home during the search and a federal warrant has been issued for his arrest. He has a previous criminal history including multiple charges of aggravated assault. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.