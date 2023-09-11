ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are still on the lookout for the suspect in a road rage shooting that left an 11-year-old dead.

Police said someone in a Dodge Durango fired 17 shots at another car near Isotopes Park last Wednesday, killing Froyland Villegas and wounding his aunt as they left the game with Froyland’s mother and baby brother.

Investigators said the victim’s truck may have cut off the suspect’s SUV.

The governor pointed to both cases as the reason behind her 30-day gun ban in Bernalillo County.