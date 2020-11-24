Search continues for California fugitive who escaped custody in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A fugitive who escaped from Roswell police is still on the loose. Austin Medford, 23, was taken into custody last week, along with his brother Aaron, on warrants out of California for kidnapping, robbery, and carjacking. Roswell police say Austin took off running when they tried to take him to the police station.

After his escape, police believe he was seen wearing women’s clothing. Investigators say he could be trying to meet up with his girlfriend and he may have shaved and cut off his hair. If you’ve seen him, call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS.

Latest New Mexico News