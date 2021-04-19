Search begins for suspect in Los Lunas hotel robbery

Crime

Los Lunas Police say the suspect in the robbery of a Quality Inn left the scene in a newer model white, four-door Kia. (courtesy LLPD)

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Police Department is searching for the suspect in a hotel robbery that took place on Friday, April 17, 2021. Police report the robbery of the Quality Inn located on Main Street happened around 8:46 p.m.

Authorities describe the suspect as being a short, heavy set, Hispanic male who wore a dark colored long sleeve shirt under a lighter colored t-shirt and dark colored pants. LLPD states the suspect entered the Quality Inn and displayed a handgun and demanded money from the employee.

The suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in a newer model white, four-door Kia. Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact the Los Lunas Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 505-839-5646.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Los Lunas Police Department’s STOP IT smart phone app using the access code “loslunaspd”.

