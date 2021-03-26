Sean Lannon charged in deaths of 3 found at Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect arrested in connection to the discovery of four bodies found in a vehicle parked at the Albuquerque Sunport has been charged. Sean Lannon, 47, is now facing three open counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, and 14 counts of tampering with evidence in the deaths of Jennifer Lannon, Matthew Miller, and Jesten Mata.

Police say Lannon also admitted to killing Randal Apostalon in Albuquerque however he is not charged with that murder at this point. Lannon has already been arrested for the murder of a New Jersey man. In that case, the 47-year-old is accused of breaking into a man’s home and beating him with a blunt object, according to the Associated Press.

This is a developing story.