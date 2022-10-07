BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho elementary school teacher has been identified as the man killed in what law enforcement says was suicide by police. Bernalillo police and Sandoval County deputies were called to a Bernalillo home on Monday, because of a man, later identified as Gary Desanctis, armed with a rifle.

Officers say they ordered the 51-year-old to drop the rifle but instead, he pointed it at them. Both agencies opened fire, killing him. The homeowner later reported Desanctis told her he wanted law enforcement to kill him.

He was arrested two days earlier, his wife reported him missing. When officers caught up with him, they say he lunged for the officer’s gun.

Friday, Rio Rancho Public Schools released a statement saying Desanctis was a teacher at Rio Rancho Elementary and before that, at Eagle Ridge Middle School.

They describe him as kind, compassionate, and dedicated in his role as an educator and colleague.