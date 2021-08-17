School shooting suspect to stay in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 13-year-old accused of killing a classmate at Washington Middle School will stay locked up. Juan Saucedo Junior appeared via phone in children’s court Tuesday. He’s charged with murdering 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove after Hargrove confronted him about bullying a smaller boy.

Related Coverage:

In court Tuesday, the victim’s grandmother appeared by Zoom asking the judge to keep him locked up. “I think he’s a danger to the community, to the school. I mean, he went and he took out a gun and carried it in his backpack and showed it to others with the intent to use it. and he did use it and shot it four times,” said the victim’s grandmother.

Investigators say Saucedo brought the gun from home.