LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A school security guard pleaded guilty to raping an eighth-grader. Fifty-two-year-old Abran Ulibarri admitted to abusing the 14-year-old girl over the course of the school year in 2019 when he worked at West Las Vegas Middle School.

The girl told investigators she would sometimes go to Ulibarri for guidance, then they started corresponding by text before he began assaulting her in his office at school. Under his plea agreement, Ulibarri faces up to 10 years in prison. He will have to register as a sex offender for life.