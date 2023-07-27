SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man who molested at least one of his students while working as a school nurse has admitted to what he did. Robert Apodaca pled guilty this week to sexually touching a boy under the age of 13. It happened in 2018 and 2019 when Apodaca was working at Gonzales Community School.

Apodaca pled guilty to three counts and faces up to 45 years in prison when he is sentenced. He will also have to register as a sex offender for life. Investigators believe Apodaca also abused students at Santa Nino Catholic School where he later worked. He is scheduled for trial on those charges in September.