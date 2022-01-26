CARRIZOZO, N.M. (KRQE) – Faithe Samora, who serves on the Carrizozo school board, is accused of failing to report at least two alleged incidents involving her husband and 12-year-old son. Court documents say the boy reported the allegations about a week ago to someone, and that someone contacted the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department.

The boy claims his stepfather, Jesse Samora, choked, threw, slammed, and pinned him down after he hit the door to his sister’s room. According to a Lincoln County detective, scratches could be seen on the boy’s eye, along with swelling and bruising. The 12-year-old also claims it wasn’t the only violent incident involving his stepfather. He says last summer, Samora choked him and pinned him against a wall. When questioned, detectives say Faithe Samora denied knowing about the incidents. However, both the boy and Mr. Samora himself say Faithe was present and did know.

Samora was elected to the Carrizozo school board in November for a four-year term. She is also the city’s elections clerk. Samora’s attorney released a statement on behalf of both Faithe and Jesse noting the presumption of innocence, adding: “Unfortunately when you are both a public servant and heavily involved in the community the public tends to feel more comfortable blurring the boundaries of privacy.” They go on to ask for client privacy. As for Faithe’s employment as a clerk, the county manager said they will see what the courts decide before determining if disciplinary action is warranted.

The charge Faithe Samora is facing is a misdemeanor that carries up to a year in prison. Her husband, who also works for the county as an assessor is charged with a felony charge of child abuse which carries a possible three years in prison.