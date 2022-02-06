ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a hit and run pedestrian crash that happened late Saturday night. Around 9:00 p.m. on February 5, police responded to the area of Central Ave. and Florida St. just south of Expo New Mexico.

Officials say a man was found dead in the middle of the road. APD says he was crossing Central in the eastbound lanes when he was hit by an unknown vehicle. They say the pedestrian has been identified but next of kin has not yet been notified.

It is unknown whether speed or alcohol were contributing factors in the accident. The investigation is ongoing.