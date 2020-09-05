Santos Garcia arrested for May murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office announced they have arrested a man in a murder from back in May. Santos Garcia, 24, was arrested after police say he hit and then ran over 48-year-old Zinnia Sillivent. Authorities say Garcia told them he was high while driving and that hit her for ‘smarting off’ and that she fell out of the car. Garcia is charged with first-degree murder and vehicular homicide along with other charges.
