Santos Garcia arrested for May murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police gave an update on another deadly police shooting that happened across town, last month in Taylor Ranch. A man called 911 on the evening of August 10, saying he was leaving a party at a friend's house and had just put his nine-year-old daughter in the car when a neighbor came up and pointed a gun at him.

That neighbor, whom you cannot see in the surveillance video, turned out to be Jose Vallejos, who police say was having an ongoing dispute with the person who lives in the house. When police arrived, they say Vallejos refused repeated commands to put down his gun and raised it toward the man who had called 911. According to APD, Vallejos did not have any criminal history within the last 20 years.