SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman from Santo Domingo pled guilty to assaulting a federal officer in 2021, Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico announced Thursday.

Henryetta John, 30, was stopped on suspicion of DWI by a federal officer from the Bureau of Indian Affairs on Oct. 20, 2021. When the officer tried to place John under arrest, she slipped the handcuffs and physically assaulted the officer, causing them to roll down a hill, according to court documents. The officer was injured in the incident.

John will remain in custody until she can be released for substance-abuse treatment. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.