NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Santiago Quintana, 70, was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to abusive sexual contact in September. According to investigators, the Bureau of Indian Affairs received a tip from a school principal about sexual abuse of children.

During an interview, the victim said she and her sibling had been sexually abused by Quintana for about six years starting at the age of six and seven years old.

After his release, Quintana will have 15 years of supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender.