ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santo Domingo man was charged on May 24 with sexual abuse of a minor and receiving child pornography. Jordian Pacheco, 32, was arrested in January 2021 when officers found him in a minor’s closet.

Court records say on January 10, 2021, Navajo police responded to a call of a woman claiming a man was hiding in her daughter’s closet. When officers arrived, they found Pacheco who told them his name was “Scott Nieto,” that he was 18 years old, and that his mother dropped him off at the house. Pacheco was correctly identified after police ran the plates of a car parked outside of the residence.

He told police he had met the child on TikTok in the previous year and he was aware of her age. After getting a search warrant for Pacheco’s vehicle, officers found his cell phone and eight other devices, which included sexually explicit conversations and photos of the child as well as other minors. The FBI expanded its search into the other victims and found Pacheco had been in contact through social media between 2014 and 2018.

Pacheco will remain in custody until his trial date, which has not been set. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.