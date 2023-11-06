NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Santa Rosa Police Department officer Jose Lucero Gonzalez was arrested earlier this month after being accused of having sex with a 15-year-old while on duty. New Mexico State Police arrested Gonzalez after they started investigating him for sending nude photos to four teens through social media and having sex with one of them in his cruiser while on duty. The teens range in age from fifteen to seventeen.

Gonzalez is facing numerous charges including criminal sexual penetration of a child, possession of child pornography, and three counts of child solicitation.