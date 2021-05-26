Santa Rosa man faces charges for trafficking meth, fentanyl

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico US Attorney’s Office reports that a Santa Rosa man has been arraigned in federal court and is facing charges of distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl. Paul James Jaramillo III, 31, will remain in custody pending his trial.

According to an indictment filed on May 12, 2021, Jaramillo allegedly committed the offense in Bernalillo County on March 11 and was in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute. Jaramillo is facing up to 20 years in prison on each count if he is convicted as charged.

The FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated this case with help from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Cowen is prosecuting the case.