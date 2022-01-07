Former Santa Rosa firefighter in trouble again

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A former New Mexico firefighter, with a long criminal history, is in trouble again. The 41-year-old from Santa Rosa has more than a dozen criminal charges including multiple DWIs, drug offenses, and a burglary conviction.

Now, Jose Urban, a firefighter for the Santa Rosa Fire Department, up until this week, has ended up back in jail. Santa Rosa Police Chief, Ernesto Pacheco, says Urban broke into the Guadalupe County Maintenance Yard Thursday night.

“The reporting party advised that he saw a male subject crossed a fenced-in area of the maintenance yard,” said Chief Pacheco. “He heard the subject — sounded like metal was cutting on the vehicle that he was underneath,” Pacheco explained.

Chief Pacheco says a short time after getting the call, officers pulled Urban over and searched his car. He says officers found multiple firearms, ammunition, drugs, and paraphernalia, along with catalytic converters, and a Sawzall tool, which Pacheco explained is used to cut out catalytic converters.

Urban was booked into the Curry County Detention Center early Friday morning because there’s not a jail in Guadalupe County. So far, he’s only being charged with criminal trespass but Chief Pacheco says they’re still investigating.

Chief Pacheco says Urban has not been with the fire department since the beginning of the week but did not say why. KRQE News 13 tried reaching out to the fire department for comment but did not get a response.