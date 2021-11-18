Santa Fe woman accused of embezzling about $8,000 from golf course

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe woman is accused of embezzling thousands from a golf course through a gopher fund. Court documents say Nidia Bailon-Alderete is accused of embezzling about $8,000 from the club at Las Campanas, a private golf course just northwest of Santa Fe.

Story continues below:

The general manager says they had a gopher fund that awarded employees $5 to $10 to those able to trap gophers on the property. The manager says Bailon-Alderete, an employee at the club, managed to get all of that money from the account in about a year.

When deputies interviewed her, they say she admitted to tracing the manager’s signature from a signed check onto a blank check. Bailon-Alderete is now facing charges of embezzlement and forgery. No word on what position she held.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES