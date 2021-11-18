Santa Fe woman accused of embezzling about $8,000 from golf course

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe woman is accused of embezzling thousands from a golf course through a gopher fund. Court documents say Nidia Bailon-Alderete is accused of embezzling about $8,000 from the club at Las Campanas, a private golf course just northwest of Santa Fe.
The general manager says they had a gopher fund that awarded employees $5 to $10 to those able to trap gophers on the property. The manager says Bailon-Alderete, an employee at the club, managed to get all of that money from the account in about a year.
When deputies interviewed her, they say she admitted to tracing the manager’s signature from a signed check onto a blank check. Bailon-Alderete is now facing charges of embezzlement and forgery. No word on what position she held.