SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has convicted 17-year-old Judah Trujillo of shooting and killing a 60-year-old Santa Fe man last year. According to a criminal complaint, Trujillo and the victim were meeting after talking on a dating app. Trujillo was convicted of first-degree murder and will be sentenced next year.

His mother, Rachel Martinez, is also facing charges in the case. Police said she helped Trujillo dump the victim’s phone which police believe was seen in his hand while leaving his home with Martinez the morning of the murder.