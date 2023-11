BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Authorities have arrested the man suspected in a Santa Fe stabbing case.

Santa Fe officials said Tomas Fragua, 22, of Santa Fe, was arrested in Albuquerque after he went to the hospital to get treatment for cuts on his hands. He was taken to the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center.

A warrant was issued for Fragua after three wounded victims were found at De Vargas Park on Friday morning.