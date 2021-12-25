Santa Fe shooting suspect now in custody

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have made an arrest in a shooting near the Santa Fe Plaza. Martin Flores has been booked for the December 15 shooting which happened just before midnight on Water Street.
Investigators say he drove up next to another car with people he knew inside and fired a shot, hitting and wounding the driver. Friday, Santa Fe police tracked Flores down. They say he tried to run before officers took him into custody.