Santa Fe shooting suspect now in custody

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have made an arrest in a shooting near the Santa Fe Plaza. Martin Flores has been booked for the December 15 shooting which happened just before midnight on Water Street.

Investigators say he drove up next to another car with people he knew inside and fired a shot, hitting and wounding the driver. Friday, Santa Fe police tracked Flores down. They say he tried to run before officers took him into custody.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES