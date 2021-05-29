Santa Fe shooting suspect flees in stolen vehicle

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon. Police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Vegas Verdes and Cerrillos Road.

Officials say officers located a 59-year-old man in the parking lot of the Green Tree Inn who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later a hospital in Albuquerque. He is currently in critical condition.

Police say after the shooting, the suspect threatened people who were staying at the hotel and stole their vehicle. The suspect fled in a 2001 Buick 4-door sedan with New Mexico license plate AKTL45. The vehicle has dark-tinted windows. On the rear window, there are three blue and purple butterflies and red lips stickers.

According to witnesses, the suspect is a male Hispanic or Native American in their late 20s or early 30s. He’s wearing a baggy gray t-shirt and blue gym shorts. He’s described as about 5’9″ tall with a thick build. The suspect does have a handgun.

If anyone has information on this incident, they are asked to contact Detective Luke Wakefield at 505-955-5406. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.